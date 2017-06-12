Doric play set for tour

Fleeman Productions, the Aberdeen based company who specialise in producing plays in the Doric tongue, are in the final rehearsals for their tour of Charles Barron’s comedy ‘A Bosie for Luck?’.

Charles Barron’s play exploits the rich comic possibilities of the lives and characters of the people of the north east.

Set on Dookit’s tenant farm it’s a humdrum existence for farmer’s wife Elsie with a husband obsessed with his pet doos, her strange sickly sister and an unpredictable neighbour but she doesn’t find any of that very exciting.

Then she is swept into a series of events so unexpected and dramatic that they change the lives of everyone around her.

The doric play opens at Midmar Hall on Wednesday, June 21 before visiting Kemnay on Friday 23, and Inverurie on Sunday, July 2.

Don’t miss it!