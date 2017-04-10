Easter Fun at Castle

The annual Cadbury Egg Hunt will take place at Castle Fraser this weekend.

Running from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April, the 2017 Cadbury Egg Hunt marks the 10th anniversary of the National Trust for Scotland’s partnership with the leading confectionery brand.

The venture provides fun-filled family days out and also helps to fund vital conservation work to protect special places across the country.

In Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, the Cadbury Egg Hunts also help the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that conserves and promotes Scotland’s heritage, to showcase to families the wealth of the natural, built and cultural heritage in its care.

For details about the 2017 National Trust for Scotland Cadbury Egg Hunt, including other locations and admission costs, visit www.nts.org.uk.