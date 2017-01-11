Ellon firms to exhibit at wedding exhibition

Over 210 businesses have signed up to exhibit at the North East’s biggest wedding fair later this month.

Established in 1996, Your Wedding Exhibition (YWE) is being held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January and boasts 215 exhibitors showcasing everything couples could need to add a touch of magic to their special day.

Ellon businesses lined up to exhibit at this year’s event include, Thistle Piping, Scott Hogg Photography, Cakes by Fiona Barnett and Cymbeline events among others.

It’s the 11th year YWE has been held at the AECC and during that time it has welcomed more than 30,000 visitors and over 1,700 exhibitors.

This year’s event will be the biggest yet in terms of floor space with vendors covering 5,000sq m of the GE Oil & Gas Arena.

In addition to a number of bridal boutiques, florists, kiltmakers, hotels, spas, wedding vehicle suppliers, caterers, make-up artists, new exhibitors at this year’s event include Opaque Aberdeen, a glassware, giftware and barware specialist based in the city’s Rosemount and Mioki Cosmetics, a provider of high-quality chemical-free skincare products.

A twice-daily catwalk fashion show will highlight the latest bridal wear, as well as Highlandwear, mother-of-the-bride outfits, hair and make-up and a display of wedding vehicles – ranging from luxury cars to classic camper vans.

Event goers will also be able to relax at a prosecco bar while other catering options will also be available throughout both days.

Simon M Morgan, director at Your Wedding Exhibition, said: “We’re thrilled holding Your Wedding Exhibition again in 2017. It’s our 21stevent and to have more than 210 exhibitors signed up is fantastic. It’s sure to be our biggest and best exhibition yet.

“We have a terrific range of businesses showcasing their products, services and expertise ensuring there will be something for everyone at the exhibition and plenty of inspiration for any theme of wedding.

“Planning weddings is exciting but it can also be very stressful for couples and there will be hundreds of experts on hand at our exhibition across the weekend to give visitors advice and help to make it a happy and painless experience.”

Tickets for Your Wedding Exhibition are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk priced £12.50 for individuals and £45 for a group of four (under 16s go free).

Tickets will also be available on the door at the event.

The exhibition will open from 10am until 5pm on both days and parking is free for all visitors across the entire weekend.

For more information, please visit www.yourweddingexhibition.com.