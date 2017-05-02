Evening of Song with Military Wives Choir

The Military Wives Choir of Kinloss will present an Evening of Song in Inverurie later this month.

The event will be held at 7pm on Saturday, May 20 at St Andrew’s Parish Church.

Tickets are £10 each available from Morgan’s Music, on the door, or call Molly on 01467 620612.

Refreshments, wheelchair access and car parking will be available.

The Choir has been running for four years and the members range from ex-service women, Army and RAF wives and veterans wives.

The choir is there to support women associated with the military and is a fantastic charity.

They sing songs from Adele to Take that, Robbie Burns to wartime classics.

Over the last year they have been honoured to sing on stage with Lulu in Inverness, record tracks for the Military Wives Choir Christmas album in Edinburgh, sing at the AECC and support the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire at Ballindalloch castle for the Queens 90th birthday.

Coming up, the group is preparing to singing in Edinburgh castle, Gordon Castle Highland Games and many other fantastic local events.