Event to focus on cost effective forage options for ewes

A free event later this month will consider the options for achieving cost effective forage for ewes over the 2017/18 winter period, when grass growth is minimum.

The event, to be held on Wednesday, February 15 at the Newburgh Inn, is one in a Quality Meat Scotland series focused on the winter management of ewes.

Delivered by SAC Consulting, part of SRUC, Scotland’s Rural College, it is aimed at producers who run breeding ewes and are keen to consider cost-effective options to meet their ewes’ nutritional requirements in winter.

The workshop will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm where attendees will hear an overview of the system run by Dane Davidson of Brogan Farms, near Newburgh.

The business lambs 4,100 sheep per annum and faces the challenge of high winter feed costs.

However, this year the Davidsons have attempted to reduce this cost by growing swedes for overwintering ewes pre-lambing.

A facilitated visit to the farm to view the ewes on the swedes will allow attendees to see the Davidsons’ over-wintering system first hand.

The afternoon session, back at the Newburgh Inn, will look at alternative options for overwintering ewes, including brassicas, all-grass wintering and housing ewes, led by SAC Consulting’s sheep specialist team including John Vipond, Poppy Frater and Kirsten Williams.

Farmers interested in attending should contact SAC Thainstone on 01467 625385 or email FBSThainstone@sac.co.uk.