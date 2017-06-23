Exhibition celebrates local police heroes

A historic north-east museum is on track to achieve a record number of visitors thanks to the launch of its latest annual exhibition, celebrating the efforts of local police.

The Insch Connection Museum, based at the town’s railway station, has already welcomed more than half of its typical annual visitor numbers – just two months since opening its doors in April – with people travelling from across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

This year’s exhibition, ‘Our Bobbies: Policing in the North East’, has been developed in co-operation with Geoff Marston, a retired Grampian Police officer and volunteer curator for Police Scotland (North East Division).

The exhibition includes rarely-seen objects and photographs, collected over the years, that document the history of policing in the north-east of Scotland from the early 19th Century to the present day.

Henrike Bird, curator and chair at the Insch Connection Museum said: “The exhibition has been a hit with people of all ages and the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive.

“In previous years, we have focused mainly on heritage but I took the decision to go in a slightly different direction this year with an exhibition that links the past to the present day.”

Geoff Marston said: “I’m extremely grateful to Henrike and her team for creating this tremendous exhibition.

“It truly plays a vital role in marking the dedicated role, carried out by officers of the North East Legacy Forces throughout their many memorable years. Events of this kind certainly enhance these important artefacts, many of which would simply be stored away and not readily on view to the public.”

The volunteer-led exhibition is free-to-attend and is open on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons (1.30-5pm) between April and late October.

Private group bookings for other days are welcomed and can be arranged by contacting insch.museum@gmail.com or by calling 07810 415272.