Family fun day for a worthy cause

For a great family day out packed with fun activities look no further than Aberdeen‘s Duthie Park on Saturday, June 10.

The biggest ever Pop in for Parkinson’s event has bags of entertainment and carnival games for youngsters of all ages and there’ll be tea, cake, raffles and loads of stalls for those feeling less energetic.

Pop in for Parkinson’s is the initiative of Rachel Soplantila who, along with a bunch of other Cults Mums, decided to set up a fun day to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK – the charity that helps support people like Rachel’s late Dad, David Welton, who lived with the condition.

Pop in for Parkinson’s has grown and grown and this year features entertainment from the Lisa Lollipop, the Rubislaw and Banchory Pipeband, the Dezibel Drummers, the Aberdeen Chorus of Sweet Adelines, The Ragamuffins and plenty more.

There will be carnival games galore as well as a kiddies’ carousel and bouncy castle, and police and fire vehicles to explore. One of the day’s highlights is sure to be the Pop in for Parkinson’s Talent Show – where budding Beyonces and Ed’s will get to strut their stuff.

Tasked with the tough job of judging the Talent show are the new Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett and local broadcaster Fiona Stalker.

The Lord Provost said: “I am delighted to support Pop in for Parkinson’s. This event has grown remarkably and reflects so well the community spirit that’s thriving in our city. I take my hat off to Rachel and the organising team and urge everyone to come along on the day. Judging the talent show is sure to be a tough task but it will be great fun and it’s all for such a good cause.”

The music, fun and games kick off at 10.30 am and runs all day until 3pm. To find out more about entering the children’s talent show please contact Parkinson’s UK on 0344 225 3724.

Rachel Soplantila from the Pop in for Parkinson’s organising committee said: “The fun days have been fabulous so far and I’m so excited that we’re able to make it an even bigger event this year. The Mums have worked so hard to put everything in place for a fantastic family day out. And even if the sun doesn’t shine I’m sure the smiles from everyone there will light the place up!

“It’s fantastic that our new Lord Provost is coming along and we’ve also had some superb support from local businesses this year and I’ve got to say a special thanks to Makro and Tesco for their help. I know just how difficult life can be for people with Parkinson’s and it seems just right that we raise funds for Parkinson’s UK – they are a brilliant charity who do so much for people locally as well as fund world-leading research to uncover better treatments and a cure.”

Sheila Moir is a member of the Aberdeen Branch of Parkinson’s UK and has lived with the condition for five years.

Sheila said: “Everyone involved with the charity is thrilled by efforts of Rachel and the Mums for organising such a great event. We really appreciate their efforts. It’s going to be a busy fun-filled day and it’s so good that you’re guaranteed a great time regardless of what age you are. I’d urge everyone to Pop in for Parkinson’s at Duthie Park - come along and join us!”