Fashion Show at M&Co Inverurie

M&Co are excited to be hosting an evening of fashion and fundraising at M&Co Inverurie on Monday.

The evening will begin with an exciting fashion show giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co Transitional 17 collections.

After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close with the chance to try on and make any purchases with 10% off.

Tickets are £5 and are on sale now in the Inverurie M&Co store with all proceeds going to the Scottish Women’s Institute.

Limited tickets are available and will be sold on a first come first served basis.

Refreshments will be provided on the night, which will begin at 7.15pm on Monday, September 18.