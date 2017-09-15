Fashion Show at M&Co Inverurie

M&Co are excited to be hosting an evening of fashion and fundraising at M&Co Inverurie on Monday.
The evening will begin with an exciting fashion show giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co Transitional 17 collections.
After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close with the chance to try on and make any purchases with 10% off.
Tickets are £5 and are on sale now in the Inverurie M&Co store with all proceeds going to the Scottish Women’s Institute.
Limited tickets are available and will be sold on a first come first served basis.
Refreshments will be provided on the night, which will begin at 7.15pm on Monday, September 18.
Almost Done!
Registering with Inverurie Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.