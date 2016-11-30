Festive cheer aplenty at switch on

Inverurie residents turned up in their thousands to celebrate the Big Festive Event on Sunday, November 27.

There was a packed afternoon of events and organisers Inverurie4u were delighted with the turnout.

The St Andrew’s Day Parade kicked off at 3pm, followed by the Christmas lights switch on and firework display.

There was also live entertainment and a number of stalls to keep the crowds amused through the afternoon.

Children were excited to see special guest Santa in his grotto, and told him what was top of their Christmas lists.

Those in attendance were glad that the weather stayed dry throughout the day’s events.

The Pipe Bands of Inverurie, Kintore and Ellon took part in the St Andrews Day Parade.

They were closely followed by Rurie the Bear who led the various voluntary organisations into the Square.

Local groups and sports clubs, including Garioch Amateur Swimming Club, also took part in the Parade.

Freshly cooked burgers were always on hand thanks to the culinary efforts of the Garioch Lions.

As the afternoon went on and the darkness drew in, the Christmas lights were switched on, followed by a fantastic fire work display by Fireworkx Scotland.

Inverurie residents were also delighted to see the town’s new branding take centre stage on the front of the Town Hall.

The excitement didn’t end there however as the live entertainment acts took to the stage to perform.

One performer, local singer Millie Chapman, sang a rendition of Santa Baby to the delight of the crowds.