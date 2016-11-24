Food collection at Tesco Inverurie for local foodbank

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank is urging the local community to support the national Tesco Food Collection.

Foodbank volunteers will meet and greet shoppers at Tesco Inverurie from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3, to encourage them to donate food.

These items will be used to make up emergency food parcels for individuals and families in crisis in the local area.

With Christmas in mind, Aberdeenshire North Foodbank is currently asking in particular for donations of long life milk, long life fruit juice, tinned hams, chocolate, Christmas puds and custard as well as toiletries.

Foodbank Manager Jeannie Price said: “Anyone can find themselves in need of a foodbank. Every week we speak to people who never thought they’d face going hungry, but something unexpected happened, an illness, redundancy or the boiler breaking, and they were thrown into crisis.

“We’re glad we can be here to help, but our work can only continue because of the unfailing generosity of the community. We’re honestly overwhelmed by the food, money and time people give.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the work we do in stopping local families and children from going hungry so if anyone has time to support us, we’d love to hear from you.”

“Crucially for us, Tesco also provide a 20% financial top-up, calculated on the weight of the food donated so the collection is doubly important for us.”