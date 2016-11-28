Football fundraiser raises £4k

Over 200 Scotland and England supporters watched the World Cup qualifying match in Candles at The Legion in Inverurie on Friday, November 11.

The event, organised by Steve Innes and Gary Cox raised in the region of £4,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Inverurie Pipe Band entertained pre-match, and at half time.

The majority were disappointed with the score as England won 3.0, but their spirits were soon lifted, as local comedian, Patrice rounded off the evening in his own inimitable style.

Steve Innes is pictured above with members of Inverurie Pipe Band.