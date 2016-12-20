Free wonky carrots for Rudolph at Morrisons

Morrisons Inverurie will be giving away wonky carrots in an effort to support the Christmas tradition of leaving out refreshments for Santa and his reindeers on Christmas Eve.

The move aims to introduce kids to wonky veg, encourage families to buy large or misshapen carrots, and help out busy parents who might otherwise forget a gift for Father Christmas.

It follows new research amongst parents which reveals that leaving food and drink out for Father Christmas and his reindeer is still a popular tradition for engaging kids with 6.2 million families taking part.

Robert Davidson, Store Manager at Morrisons Inverurie, said: “We want to make it easy for our customers to enjoy this magical tradition and highlight that wonky carrots are just as tasty as perfect-looking carrots, they are often cheaper, and there are plenty more available to buy.”

‘Carrots for Rudolph’ which look misshapen but still taste delicious will be handed out from the entrance of Morrisons Inverurie to help families take part in this annual tradition.

They can be enjoyed by the whole family, Father Christmas himself as well as Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Blitzen and co.