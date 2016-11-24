Full house for bingo fundraiser at Club

It was certainly a full house at the Hopeville Social Club recently thanks to a fundraising charity event.

The Johnston family held a Bingo event in Inverurie to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Ivan and Pam Johnston’s son Wayne passed away in 2003 due to Marfan Syndrome, leaving their daughter Lyn without her brother.

Wayne’s son Lewis, who was only six-months-old at the time, also has this syndrome.

The evening was a great success thanks to family, friends and companies over the North East donating brilliant prizes for raffles.

The evening, and sales of raffles raised a grand total of £2,400.64.

This money will go the Wayne Johnston Memorial Fund at Marfan Association UK and will go towards support, education and research.

The family said: “This was the third big event held since Wayne passed but over the years we have donated and raised smaller amounts.”

In 2004 the family put together a recipe book in memory of Wayne as he was a chef, raising over £7,000.

His sister Lyn also raised £1,300 on her 30th birthday in lieu of birthday gifts.