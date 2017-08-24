Fundraising BenStroll walk for GCRA

Rehab exercise charity GCRA will hold BenStroll sponsored walks and BBQ at the Back O’Bennachie this weekend.

The walks and BBQ will be held on Sunday, August 27 from 1pm.

There will be two walks using the marked walks on the Forestry Commission tracks just beyond Oyne on the B9002.

The short walk (about two miles) is on open tracks and is suitable for children and push-chairs while the long walk (about 4 miles) uses similar tracks but rises about 300ft into the forest on the Ben.

GCRA have run a number of these events successfully from 2007 and have raised over £45,000 for the charity.

Both walks will be clearly marked and a number of marshals will be in place to guide walkers as necessary.

The BBQ, prepared by the Garioch Lions, will be available from 3pm.

Admission is open to the general public as well as to GCRA members and friends.

Entry is £6 for adults and £3 for children age 12 and under. The fee includes the BBQ and soft drinks.

Registration and sponsor forms will be available on-site from about 12.30pm on the day and all are welcome to take part.