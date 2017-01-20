Grab a cuppa with CLAN

CLAN Cancer Support is offering people the chance to find out more about laughter yoga at its monthly coffee morning in Inverurie.

Therapist Helen Spencer will give a demonstration on the exercise and discuss how people can use it for a variety of benefits, as well as giving them a chance to try it out.

The coffee morning will take place at the Roman Catholic Church Hall in North Street, Inverurie on Monday, February 6 from 10.30am and is open to anyone affected by any type of cancer.

Anyone who would like to find out more about CLAN’s local services and how they can get involved is also welcome.

Gemma Powell, CLAN’s area services co-ordinator, said: “We always try and include a variety of interesting and stimulating talks at our Inverurie coffee mornings and we are delighted to welcome Helen along for what I am sure will be a fascinating insight into laughter yoga.”

CLAN offers a support and information service every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 4pm in Inverurie at the Roman Catholic Church Halls on the town’s North Street.

It also provides access to a range of complementary therapies.

For more information visit www.clanhouse.org or contact CLAN’s local co-ordinators on 07834 465602.