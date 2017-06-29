Hazlehead's Pets' Corner to re-open this weekend

Excitement was mounting today with more images revealed showing the revamp of Pets’ Corner in Hazlehead Park which is reopening on Saturday.

The work at the City Council-run area included replacement of the roof over both parts of the buildings, internal alterations and refurbishment, new toilet facilities, the installation of new fish and reptile tanks, new external access ramp and paths, and an upgrade to the staff facilities.

A new aquarium and reptile section will be open on Saturday and work will finish on the education room shortly afterwards. The education room will available for schools and groups across the city and shire as well as children's parties. A third phase of work is to take place upgrading the outdoor areas.

Aberdeen City Council Communities, Housing and Infrastructure convener Councillor Yvonne Allan said: “It’s was fantastic to see how excited the pupils were at the new aquarium and reptile section and it looks really good after the refurbishments.

“It’s a really exciting place to go for children and adults in all weathers so I’m sure it will be popular over the summer holidays.”

Barbara Jones, vice-chairperson of Friends of Hazlehead Park group which works with Aberdeen City Council to improve the facilities at the park and promote its attractions, said: “The refurbished and extended Pets’ Corner will be a boost to the park as it really cements it as a fantastic facility for all the family to visit.

“We’re really delighted Pets’ Corner is reopening on Saturday and would encourage everyone to come along over the summer and see for themselves how good the revamp is.”

Animal attractions at Pets’ Corner include alpacas, kune kune pigs, geese, turkey, chickens, sheep, goats, Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, fish, reptiles, budgies, ducks, finches, chipmunks, guinea fowl, ferrets, rabbits, chinchilla, guinea pigs and Vader the Burmese python. Three of the new aquarium tanks will be temporarily closed off on Saturday.

Gethin the pygmy goat was a new arrival last July and has proved a popular attraction for both young and old alike.

The summer opening hours for Pets’ Corner until September are every day from 10am to 5.30pm. The admission charges are:- Adult 16+: £3; Child 3-16 years: £1; Children under 3 years: Free; Family Pass – 2 Adults 3 Children or 1 Adult 4 Children: £6; Access to Leisure & Concession: £2; Educational Group: Adult £1.50, Child 3-16 years 50p; Yearly Family Pass: £30.