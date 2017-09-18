Inverurie reels for fundraiser

The Garioch Support Group of Parkinson’s UK is bringing internationally renowned accordion and fiddle stars to Inverurie for a special concert at the Acorn Centre next month.

Wayne Robertson and Claire Telford will be joined by Raymond Mack at the concert on Sunday, October 1.

The concert is being held to mark the 200th anniversary of the publication by James Parkinson of a ground-breaking essay that for the first time identified the condition we now know as Parkinson’s.

Tickets for the concert, which will begin at 2pm, cost £10 (includes interval ice cream) and are available from Winnie Reid on 01651 872571, Dot Davidson on 01651 873323 or Joy Doorgen on 01467 620823.

The Garioch Support Group offers information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers. Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of the month from 2-4pm at the Acorn Centre.