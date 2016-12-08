Join the discussion at the Acorn Centre

Café Philosophique will return to the Acorn Centre in Inverurie next week.

The topic: 'Changing sex: the ethics of treating gender identity disorder' will be introduced and led by speaker Dr Ewen Millar on Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm.

The Acorn Centre is a very popular venue and those who took part in recent cafés describe the evenings as relaxed, friendly and informed while first time attenders say that the events exceeded expectations.

The cafes are open to anyone in the community, no philosophy training is required, a little reflection on real life experience is desired.

Discussion takes place in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere designed to encourage debate, the exploration of ideas and the promotion of critical thinking about society’s challenges.

The Café draws on speakers from the University of Aberdeen and covers a wide range of topics, some of which lend themselves to debate while others provide the opportunity for academics to share information on research in the format of a talk with questions and answers.

Events are held in venues across Aberdeenshire so that a wide audience can have access to informed discussion.

Café events are supported by Foundation Scotland,

Many people come along unsure quite what to expect and leave feeling upbeat with their brains sizzling with new ideas and connections.

Entrance costs £3 which includes tea/coffee.