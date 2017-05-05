Keeping the Dons on track for the cup final

ScotRail has confirmed it is adding extra carriages to key trains to help Aberdeen fans get to the Aberdeen V Celtic Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 27.

Extra carriages will be added on what are predicted to be eight of the busiest services between Aberdeen and Glasgow. To avoid disappointment, the ScotRail Alliance is advising customers to book ahead and reserve seats for their journeys now, as queueing systems will be in operation and only fans with train reservations will be guaranteed boarding.

Those wishing to avoid the crowds may want to travel on the 0526 and 0634 departures from Aberdeen, although these are also expected to be much busier than usual.

As with all special event trains, alcohol bans will be in place and extra staff will be at key locations across the network to assist.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “We’re doing everything we can to make sure the Dons are well represented at Hampden. Please be on the ball and get to the station early, as trains will be extremely busy.

“To help things go smoothly, please plan ahead and follow instructions from staff.”

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Football Club said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership again with ScotRail in ensuring that as many of the Red Army as possible have a choice of transport mode that can get them to and from Hampden on the May 27 to enhance what is always a special day out for all the family and one that we have not been in a position to enjoy for 17 years.”