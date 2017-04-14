Late artist’s work on show

Country Frames Gallery in Insch will host an exhibition and sale of painting, drawings and sculpture by the late Frank Donnan.

‘Frank Donnan - Retrospective’ will run until Saturday, May 20.

Frank Donnan

There will be a special Preview afternoon on Sunday, April 16 from 2pm to 4pm.

The works on show and sale span a timescale of over 60 years and include landscapes, seascapes, still lives, abstracts and figurative work.

Born in 1931, Frank originated from Stirlingshire, graduated from the Glasgow School of Art and returned to his native Stirling to embark on a career in teaching.

When he retired Frank and his wife, Liz, made the move north to the inspirational islands of Orkney.

The rugged coastline and secret bays, washed by the pounding seas, the immense skies and low horizon greatly influenced his painting.

The numerous villages and groups of houses huddled together for protection against the elements, proved an interesting comparison to his Stirlingshire background.

Having spent 15 glorious and productive years in Orkney, it was time to look for pastures new, and so Aberdeenshire and the countryside around filled his observation.

Throughout his career Frank exhibited in Galleries all over country including the Royal Scottish Academy.

Frank was always very encouraging to aspiring artists and would pass on some words of wisdom and very often would add that: “Drawing is the start of everything, and must be continually worked on, nothing else matters.“

Country Frames Gallery nestles into a snug valley just a mile from Leslie.

This is a very scenic, dramatically undulating landscape with the back of Bennachie a close neighbour and the Gadie Burn running close by.

As its name suggests, the Country Frames Gallery grew from a framing business, which now includes a very welcoming and spacious gallery which features fine art and crafts from a wide and varied selection of local and nationally renowned artists.