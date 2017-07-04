Lourin Fair to return with fun for everyone

The popular Lourin Fair at Old Rayne will take place next month.

The summer show based around the tiny community’s ancient horse trading tradition, will take place on Saturday, August 19.

Held for centuries at Old Rayne, the Lourin Fair died out in 1936 but was revived as a gala and has been a major summer event for over the past 30 years.

An opening highlight of the fair remains its heavy horse judging - one of the biggest turnouts of Clydesdale horses in the north-east each year - while Clydesdale-drawn carriage rides around the old-world village add to the atmosphere through the afternoon.

The packed programme organised by Old Rayne Community Association will also feature everything from craft stalls and stands to Vintage Vehicles, garden produce show and children’s sports to a duck race and even made to order Bannocks.

There will also be Equestrian Events (Clydesdales, Light Horse & Pony), a Vintage vehicle display, inflatables by RM Leisure, woodworking, a climbing wall, demonstrations by a local Karate Group, performances from a Piper and Brass Band, duck race, a giant sand pit and various games stalls from Hook the Duck to Lolly Tree and more.

A licensed bar will be available until 4.30pm, and there will also be local Craft Stalls & Trade Stalls, a BBQ, Tea & Coffees, Homebakes & Sandwiches as well as made to order Bannocks!

The Fair will open at 10am and run until 5pm.

Money raised at the event will go to Old Rayne Community Association (ORCA) who will put funds towards the upkeep and maintenance of the hall and its facilities and financial assistance to local groups and the community.