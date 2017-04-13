Magic Bubble Show to visit Ellon

The Puppet Gang will be performing ‘The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show’ in Ellon later this month.

The show will be held at at the Ellon Academy Community Campus Theatre on Saturday, April 29, and will run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

This full-time professional Scottish entertainment company comprise husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram who have been enthralling audiences UK wide since 2005.

The duo decided they would like to take their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show out and about to communities that may not have had the opportunity to visit the capital in August, and so chose Ellon as one of their 2017 tour dates.

The show was awarded a 4 star review from Broadway Baby in 2016.

A unique fun-filled vibrant interactive family show for adults and children of all ages, The Nutty Professor accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom deliver a spectacular family Panto-style bubble show laced through a storyline of comedy and amazing magic.

Tickets priced £8 will be available on the door on the day so come along for bubble-tastic fun for everyone.