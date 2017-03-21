Make Mother’s Day with Bublé at Haddo

The National Trust for Scotland’s Haddo House near Ellon has a reputation for hosting quality music events and this Mother’s Day it is starting the 2017 season in style.

Jason Porter will be putting on the full Michael Bublé experience on Sunday, March 26, performing some of the star’s best-loved hits, as part of a Mother’s Day dinner and dance.

A limited number of tickets are still available and cost £19.50 for adults and £15.50 for children.

For more info and to book visit www.nts.org.uk.

Haddo House has a long association with music and the arts and regularly hosts concerts and performances, both classical and contemporary, and film screenings.

The elegant mansion house with stunning late Victorian interiors is noted for its furniture and paintings.