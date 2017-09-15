Making sweet music on National Chamber Music Day

A Scotland-wide music festival has hit the right note by teaming up with the country’s favourite ice cream brand to celebrate National Chamber Music Day (NCMD).

Working in partnership with Enterprise Music Scotland, Mackie’s of Scotland will sponsor the event to help bring chamber music concerts to public spaces across the country on Saturday, September 16.

The family brand is even hosting classical performers Katy and Eleanor from the Highland Collective at its Aberdeenshire farm, where it will stage two live concerts at a free “Chamber Music and Chocolate” event.

Up to 80 visitors to the Westertown farm will get the opportunity to enjoy a taste of Mackie’s latest products while listening to relaxing chamber music.

Katy Bell, Cellist with The Highland Collective, said: “This is the third year we have been involved with National Chamber Music Day as it’s such a great project.

“We have recently been looking to start performing in more unusual venues to give each performance more of a theatrical feel, so to be invited out to the Mackie’s farm to play is a fantastic opportunity.

"I would describe the music we’ve chosen as mostly happy, sometimes reflective and sometimes dramatic.”

She added: “So far, with National Chamber Music Day, we have played in a supermarket and a museum but we have never played to a farm before - so we are really looking forward to it.”

This year, NCMD will bring classical performers from across the nation together to explore themes of environment, conservation and the carbon footprint through a series of inspiring concerts.

Karin Mackie, Director of Marketing at Mackie’s, said: “We are delighted to be supporting National Chamber Music Day this year as it’s a fantastic event bringing music to so many people outside the typical settings.

“It will be great to have live music on the farm and to give visitors a taste of some of our recent products to a playlist of wonderful classical music.

“At Mackie’s we are always keen to support the arts and so to work with Enterprise Scotland and the NCMD team on a project that shares so many of our values is really special.”

Mackie’s will also be sending out its delicious signature chocolates to every National Chamber Music Day event across the country so that musical onlookers can enjoy a taste of something sweet while taking in the best classical music has to offer.

The firm is no stranger to using music on the farm, running a trial last year into the impact of country music on its herd of cows and their respective milk yields ahead of its sponsorship for the inaugural Doricana festival in Stonehaven.

To reserve a ticket for the Highland Collective concerts visit: https://goo.gl/qpSnSK