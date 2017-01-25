Nerves kick-in for rookie auctioneer on The Mart

The fourth episode of The Mart will feature a rookie auctioneer battling his nerves as he sells sheep for the first time.

Scott Chapman’s mentor, Colin Slessor, asked him to do the last half hour of the ewe sales.

Meanwhile in Caithness, it could be the end of the line for a traditional sheep breed when two farming brothers take their lambs to market.

Iain and Donnie Millar take their sheep to Quoybrae Mart – Aberdeen and Northern Mart’s most northerly outpost, which is 200 miles from Thainstone.

Back at Thainstone, Catering supervisor Linda causes controversy when she tries to spice up breakfast with chilli sausages.

The Mart is on BBC One Scotland, Monday at 7.30pm.