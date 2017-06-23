Photography Competition open for entries

The 2017 Haddo Arts Festival Photography Competition is open for entries until Sunday, August 20 and the Festival organisers are looking for the best images of Haddo and Aberdeenshire taken by amateur photographers.

The winning and highly commended images in each category will be on display in the Pheasantry in Haddo Country Park from Saturday, September 30 to Sunday, October 15, as part of this year’s celebration of the visual arts at Haddo.

The winner in each of the three main categories will take part in a photography workshop with one of the experts at Gray’s School of Art, and all winners and runners up will receive an A3 framed print of their image and a specially commissioned Haddo trophy.

The overall “best in show” will also win Sunday lunch for themselves and three guests, courtesy of Meldrum Country House Hotel.

With categories for “Images of Haddo”, “Wildlife” and “Land, Sea, and Sky” plus a separate category for young photographers (under 16 on 30 September 2017), there is plenty of scope for photographers, whether their preferred subjects are our birds and animals, people or places.

Entries start from £3 for one image, £5 for three images and £10 for eight images.

Full details of the categories and how to enter are on the Festival web site, www.haddoartsfestival.org.uk.