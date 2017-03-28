Popular beer festival returns to Lochter

Tickets have gone on sale for a popular Aberdeenshire beer festival.

Beer @ the Barn will be held at Lochter Activity Centre, near Oldmeldrum, on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Festival founding brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson, of MFGF events, are returning for their 10th event.

The Lochter event is running for the second year with the organisers promising a wide selection of carefully-selected beers from local breweries and from those further afield.

It will also offering exclusive ciders, gins, Deeside’s own Dark Matter Rum and new this year, Prosecco.

MFGF staff will be on hand to offer advice – even providing a couple of “tasters” to help with the decision-making.

Company co-founder and operations director Mungo Finlayson said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Inverurie and working with Lochter Activity Centre.

“The Inverurie beer lovers are always a great crowd and we look forward to welcoming them all back to this intimate event.”

He added: “Lochter is a great venue, we’re very lucky to work with the centre and provide this great location for local beer fans in the Aberdeen area.

“We’re also proud to announce that we have collaborated with Summer House Drinks to produce our very own Early Grey Tonic Water and Deeside Brewery, coming together specially to brew new beers for the festival.”

Three sessions will be held over the two days - on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

All ticketed sessions will feature live music with various bands such as Mad Ferrets, as well as a varied selection of food provided by Lochter Activity Centre.

The event is once again working in partnership with a local bus firm, providing a shuttle service back to Inverurie town centre on the Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are now on sale by visiting http://inveruriebeerfestival.com/tickets

Inverurie Beer Festival was founded by the brothers on the back of the Banchory Beer Festival, which started in 2014.