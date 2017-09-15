Radical unschooling advocate to visit Inverurie

International Freedom in Education Day (IFED) will be celebrated in Inverurie on Tuesday with a visit by an American unschooling advocate.

Dayna Martin will speak on the subject of ‘Radical Unschooling and Peaceful Parenting’ at the Hopeville Social Club on September 19.

Organised by the Aberdeenshire Radical Unschooling Network, the event will start at 7.30pm and is open to all those interested in alternative education and parenting philosophies.

Group spokesperson Adam Brothers said: “My own family has followed the attachment parenting path and we came across Dayna’s work in promoting peaceful parenting and radical unschooling through our local home education group.

“I was intrigued by her approach and was delighted when she accepted my invitation to speak to members of our network.”

Dayna Martin, who lives in New Hampshire with her husband and four children, describes radical unschooling as “an evolution of our understanding about learning and the rights and respect of children”.

“We are taking back our freedom and putting happiness, connection and family first”, she says, and believes change is inevitable as more people look for alternatives to the traditional schooling model.

Families who choose to home educate do so for many different reasons and employ a variety of approaches, ranging from structured ‘school at home’ provision to autonomous learning or unschooling.