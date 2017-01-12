Rare Breeds Fair to feature on BBC show

The famous Thainstone Rare Breeds fair, where people flock from all over the country to show and sell their out-of-the-ordinary animals, is set to feature on the next episode of The Mart.

With last year’s not-so-pleasant pheasant escapee still haunting Colin Slessor’s memories, he’s ready for action but this time round a tribe of goats slip through the system and end up in the car park.

On their toes, trainee Scott and Colin’s daughter Rachel rush to action to save the day.

Taking part in the festivities are rivals in the world of zwartble sheep, Samantha Stewart and David Moir.

Before the sale, trainee auctioneer Scott Chapman takes a trip to their farms to have a look at what they have to offer.

David (16), with help from his brother William on their family farm near Fraserburgh, is passionate about his pedigree breeds and prepares his prize-winning tup “Dangerous Dave” for sale.

Meanwhile Jim Watson of Stonehaven prepares to part with his cash in the name of business.

The Mart will air on Monday, January 16 at 7.30pm on BBC One Scotland.