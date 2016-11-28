Recipe book is sweet success for charity

A north-east firm has cooked up a special Scots recipe book to commemorate its 20th anniversary – with proceeds to benefit a local charity.

With help from several well-known food and drink and energy clients, Polaris Learning’s recipe book ‘Competent Cooking’ will prove popular with foodies across the north-east and beyond.

Businesses that have supported the initiative include Baxters, Macsween of Edinburgh, Dawnfresh Seafoods, Falck’s Inspire Catering at Falck Safety Services, Dean’s of Huntly and The Bay Fish & Chips.

Along with award-winning chefs – including Baxters Food Group head chef and former BBC MasterChef the Professionals contestant, Craig Smith – members of the Polaris Learning team have contributed their own recipes, including some comforting home favourites.

Money raised will benefit the Pitscurry Project, a community gardening initiative in Pitcaple that provides work opportunities for adults with disabilities in the Garioch area.

The organisation, which is supported by the Pitcaple Environmental Project and operated by Aberdeenshire Council, also runs the Buzzard Café, where the recipe books will be available to buy for £7.50 each with all proceeds going towards the Pitscurry Project.

Karen McAra, managing consultant at Polaris Learning, said: “With the company’s 20th anniversary upon us we wanted to give something back to the local community and especially an organisation like the Pitscurry Project, which makes a real difference to disadvantaged people’s lives daily and shares our ethos of training and development.

“I’m sure the recipe book will be a big hit with would-be chefs who are keen to try their hand at dishes created by some of the country’s most respected kitchens, as well as some traditional Scottish favourites.”

Kay Diack, PEP fundraiser at the Pitscurry Project, said: “We’re thrilled that Polaris Learning has chosen our organisation to benefit from this terrific initiative. I can’t wait to try out some of the recipes in the book myself and I’m certain visitors to our Buzzard Café will be excited to get their hands on a copy.”

As part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebrations, Polaris Learning also held a fun-filled activity day and barbecue for staff and their families at Lochter Activity Centre, Oldmeldrum.

Around 45 people attended go-karting, Segway driving and mini Highland Games.

