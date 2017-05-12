Rock Challenge Dance

A Fundraising Dance is to be held to help raise money for the Inverurie Academy Rock Challenge Team.

The event will be held at the Meldrum House Hotel on Friday, May 19 from 8pm to 12am.

There will be live music from local band “The Limit” to keep everyone entertained.

Tickets are on sale now at the Academy priced at £15 each and includes stovies.

Funds will go towards all aspects of the team’s needs from materials to build the set to fabrics for costumes.

The school is on the lookout for raffle prizes of all sizes, if you can help please contact the academy.

A school spokesperson said: “After the success of the Inverurie Academy Rock Challenge team winning seven awards at this year’s event, we are fundraising to help them get off to a flying start for next year’s competition. Hopefully we will get a great turnout.”