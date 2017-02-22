Rothienorman store to celebrate first anniversary

A Rothienorman shop is celebrating its first anniversary with a special event.

Elemental Crystals, one of the North East’s largest suppliers of holistic crystals and gemstones, is hosting an open day on Wednesday, March 1 from 12pm until 8pm – exactly a year to the day since opening its doors for the first time.

Customers will be able to browse shop owner Joss Rushton’s vast stock range which includes Himalayan salt, tumblestones, fossils, incense and a pair of 5ft amethyst geodes which are said to help people connect with others around them.

In addition, visitors will have the chance to purchase unique items sent over from The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show held in the US, as well as the opportunity to purchase from Joss’ personal collection which he has amassed over the past five years.

Each holistic crystal and gemstone is said to connect with the energy within a person’s body to provide remedies for ailments including fatigue, lack of concentration, clarity of mind, and stress or anxiety.

Joss, 20, started Elemental Crystals as an online business in 2014 and, due to popular demand, opened the Rothienorman shop after his website experienced consistently high sales and the need for a place for customers to see his stock first-hand.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be celebrating the first anniversary of our shop opening. When I started the business as a teenager from my parents’ home I never imagined it would take off as it has done.

“I’m looking forward to the open event and hope to see as many people come along and pick themselves up a bargain and with Mother’s Day coming up it’s the perfect chance to buy something different and special this year.”

Since launching the business, Joss has since built up a worldwide network of contacts and suppliers from South Africa, Madagascar, Tanzania, Brazil, Bolivia, Australia and Russia.

The store also stocks items of jewellery handmade in Cambodia featuring some of the shop’s individual crystals.

A 20% discount will be given on all Elemental Crystals products, excluding artwork and items which have already been reduced in price to as little as 50p, throughout the anniversary open day.

In addition, Aberdeen-based Holistic Delights will be attending the event, offering visitors tarot card readings and Indian head massages.

Refreshments including teas, coffees, juice and home bakes will also be available on the day.

Elemental Crystals is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm, and is by appointment only on Mondays. The shop is closed on Sundays.

For further information please visit www.elementalcrystals.co.uk