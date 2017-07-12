Salmond gets his own Fringe Festival show

Alex Salmond, unleashed from the restraints of public office, will appear at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe from August 13 to 27.

Appearing at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms, Alex will give a bit of light-hearted banter and a few behind the scenes revelations about his time in power.

The show will consist of Alex’s thoughts and stories, conversations with some specially chosen friends, music, comedy and your chance to ask him questions.

Each performance will involve a different celebrity guest from the world of politics, showbiz and sport.

Mr Salmond said: “Every performance will be different with different topics and different guests.

“The only consistent feature is that it will always be light-hearted. The audience will get full opportunity in every show to play their full part.

“There will be a focus on politics, but not exclusively so.

“Among the invited guests there are a number of surprises. I suspect people might be taken aback at range of friends who are invited along.”