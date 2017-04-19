Shout! The Mod Musical tour cancelled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned UK tour of Shout! The Mod Musical has been cancelled.

Customers who had booked tickets to see the show at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday, May 10 to Saturday, May 13, will be refunded.

Customers who paid by credit/debit card or by PayPal will be refunded automatically.

Aberdeen Performing Arts is directly contacting customers who paid by different means to organise refunds. Customers with questions can phone the Box Office on 01224 641122, or visit in person at His Majesty’s Theatre or The Lemon Tree.