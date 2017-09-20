Society seeks memories from yesteryear

Meldrum & Bourtie Heritage Society will be holding their annual Coffee Morning this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday (September 30) in the Royal British Legion Hall, Oldmeldrum, from 10am until 12 noon.

There will also be a display of photographs and this year it will feature old class photographs and the Women's Institute.

The society is appealing to people, not only in Oldmeldrum, but the surrounding area, to come forward with more photographs which they can scan into their database.

To date the majority of photos that they have are pre-'50s, '60s so, if people can scour their albums for family memories and events that reflect life in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and onwards (weddings, celebrations, school photos) their record of events will be all the richer.

It would be very useful to have any photos with identification of the people in them and all items will be returned to owners after scanning.

If you can help or would like more information please contact Roger Warlow via the society's Facebook page, email mbhs@live.co.uk or bring them along to the Coffee Morning.