Society to bring musical to Town Hall stage

The talented youngsters from the Garioch Youth Musical Society will perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Inverurie Town Hall later this month.

The show will run from Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 September.

Tickets are available from the Inverurie Box Office or you can contact the group on Facebook.

Director Emma Gibb is so proud of all the children taking part in the show as they have all been working so hard.

The shows start at 7.30pm and doors are open from 7pm.

Tickets are £8/£10 stalls and £12 balcony available from www.inverurieboxoffice.co.uk.

With well known songs such as ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Close Every Door’ it is a show not to be missed.

Come along and give the youngsters of Inverurie the support and encouragement they deserve!