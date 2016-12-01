Spectrum Singers celebrate 10th anniversary

The Spectrum Singers recently performed at a special concert to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary.

Held in Kemnay Village Hall, a very successful evening of Musicals Magic was topped off with each member receiving a commemorative medal.

The Spectrum Singers also invited Chalmers McKay Musical Theatre members to perform, and for some it was their first public performance.

Those in attendance noted that there were terrific performances all round.

The Spectrum Singers are pictured above with their musical director, Alisder Sneden.