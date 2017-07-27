Stars to shine for charity

‘Stars in their Eyes’ will return to Inverurie for a special champion of champion Grand Final.

For the last six years the event has been staged by Right Here Productions with each event raising money for charity.

Past contestant David Hepburn as Michael Bubl�

Each year, the first, second and third place winners receive a cash prize to donate to their chosen charity.

Previous recipients of the donated winnings range from national charities such as Parkinson’s UK, Alzheimer’s Scotland and Down’s Syndrome Scotland to more local causes like CLAN and SensationALL.

At this year’s event, which is being held on Saturday, August 19, the audience can expect to be thoroughly entertained by local talent returning to the Inverurie Town Hall stage.

Performing this year are Jessica Hernandez (Edith Piaf), Claire Gauld and Craig Sandison (The Proclaimers), Emma Gibb, Susie Whyte and Nina Cradock (Wilson Philips), Jordan Abberley (Will Young), Jennifer Shaw (Dolly Parton) and Kirsty Telfer (Taylor Swift). It’s up to the audience to decide on the winner on the night, helped by a panel of judges.

There will also be a hilarious game of ‘Hit or Miss’, a special take on ‘Heads or Tails’ in which the players must decide whether a person will hit or miss a high note.

Having already raised over £11,000 for local and national charities, the team at Right Here Productions are hoping to raise the most money yet.

Speaking to the Herald, Dan Greavey of Right Here Productions said: “This event initially started as a fundraisier to help get one of our shows to the Edinburgh Fringe but we were asked to come back the following year and it has gotten bigger and bigger since.

“We have quite a following now and we hope to get more people than ever along on the night and pack the Town Hall.”

There are sponsorship opportunities available for individuals or businesses interested in supporting the fundraiser, for more information, please contact Alison on 07742 343788.

Tickets are £12 available by contacting Dan on 07901 856735 or visit the Stars in their Eyes 2017 Facebook page.