Street piano tour to hit the right notes in Aberdeen

A classically trained pianist will share her skills in the Granite City this weekend at the start of a week-long street piano tour to celebrate a popular music project.

Russian-born singer, songwriter and pianist Monelise will be in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 19 at the start of a week-long tour which will see her play 20 street pianos across the UK.

The tour has been organised to mark the tenth anniversary of Play Me I’m Yours which has seen more than 1,700 pianos installed in 55 cities around the world which are free for members of the public to play.

Business organisation Aberdeen Inspired worked with project organisers to help facilitate the installation of public pianos in the Granite City last year which have proved popular with residents and visitors alike.

Monelise will play a piano at the Bon Accord Centre at 1pm and will give a second performance at Aberdeen International Airport at 4pm.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The Play Me, I’m Yours project has been fantastic for Aberdeen and is gaining in popularity around the world.

“The level of engagement it encourages with the public is incredible and I’m sure Monelise will attract large crowds for both of her performances in the city.

“The project has made a significant difference to our city centre experience and brought the community together through music. It has been a fantastic way to brighten up spaces and it’s lovely to see people enjoy themselves and try their hand at playing something.”