SuperCLAN event returns for the seventh year

A popular event which sees some of the most prestigious supercars flock to the north-east to raise funds for a leading cancer charity is set to return.

SuperCLAN, which first took place in 2011, will return to the north-east on Saturday, July 8 and is set to be the biggest yet, with all proceeds going to CLAN Cancer Support.

Organiser and Founder Ross Gatt will welcome more than 40 vehicles to the exclusive event with an array of prestigious cars already secured including a Lamborghini Huracan and McLaren 650s.

Attracting car enthusiasts from across Scotland, supercar owners are invited to take part in the drive which will set off from Aberdeen, before touring the north-east and finishing at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Pitfodels, in the afternoon.

The cars will then be on display at the Marcliffe from 3.30pm until 4.30pm, with members of the public welcome to come along, make donations and view the very special collection.

Mr Gatt is proud to again be supporting CLAN Cancer Support through the SuperCLAN event.

He said: “Upon creating SuperCLAN, we really had no idea how popular this event would become. Consecutively returning for its seventh event, we now attract prestigious vehicle owners from across Scotland who relish the chance to take part in this drive while helping to raise vital funds for such a worthwhile charity.

“During the past seven years of the event, we have raised in excess of £50,000 for CLAN and with this year looking bigger and better than ever, we are considerably adding to that running total.

“The support we receive from those taking part and local business sponsors is fantastic. This year I am delighted to welcome Aston Martin as the events headline sponsor, with Aberdein Considine, Cavitas Energy, Jamieson & Carry, Baird’s Pharmacy, Poor Boys World and Asset Integrity Group as proud sponsors of the event.”

Steph Dowling, CLAN Cancer Support Senior Fundraising Coordinator, said: “We are delighted to again be the chosen charity for the SuperCLAN event. It’s fantastic to see how much the event has grown over the years and it really is an amazing sight to see so many high calibre supercars in one place.

“The organisers are already forecasting a bumper event this year and we look forward to joining members of the public to welcome the cars home to the Marcliffe Hotel at 3:30pm.”

For more information about SuperCLAN, please visit www.superclan.co.uk or join the event’s Facebook page.