Continuing the Centenary Celebrations of SWI, Aberdeenshire Federation are staging an Exhibition of the many crafts that members have made.

Memorabilia, photographs, and press cuttings from institutes and from the Federation office will be on display in three rooms in the East tower of Castle Fraser.

The exhibition will run until Saturday, September 30 from 10.30am to 4pm daily and entry is free.