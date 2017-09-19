Tango maestro to visit Inverurie

Dance enthusiasts in the Garioch area are being offered the rare opportunity to attend a workshop with one of the biggest stars in the world of Argentine Tango this weekend.

Australian born Damian Thompson will hold a taster session at the Acorn Centre in Inverurie on Saturday, September 23.

Damian has taught Argentine Tango on six continents and performed around the globe for the past eight years.

He will be joined by Ani Tchakmakdjian who runs Tango classes in Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Ani commented: “Damian is an amazing dancer and a fabulous and fun teacher.

“The Argentine Tango is a beautiful, uplifting dance and once people start to learn, we find they are hooked.

“This is a chance to experience the dance in a friendly environment and people can come along with or without a partner.”

The Inverurie taster session will run from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Entry is £20 per person (£15 concession).

For the full programme of workshops contact anitchaky@gmail.com.