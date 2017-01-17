Taste of Grampian set to feature on The Mart

The ever popular Taste of Grampian food festival comes to town in the next episode of BBC One Scotland show The Mart.

The event has been organised for the last 17 years by hostess extraordinaire Carol Fowler who works year round on bringing in local businesses to set up stalls at the event and showcase the best of North East Scotland’s produce.

The physical preparation of turning Thainstone from a bustling livestock market to a high-end food showcase begins in the week leading up to the day itself as marquees are erected, stalls are built and the auction rings are transformed into amphitheatres fit for Broadway all for the party of 14,000 guests and exhibitionists.

The day before the event, the heavens open and the Thainstone car park is a washout, however despite a cloudy start, the sun begins to shine and Thainstone is soon packed with punters looking to sample local produce.

One of the local producers showing his wares is Craig Michie who with the help of his family, raises over a hundred turkey chicks which can be reserved for Christmas at the Taste of Grampian event.

Craig pulls out all the stops to sell his birds, including the use of a human turkey to bring in the buyers.

Elsewhere, a Guinness world record attempt is about to be made for the butcher who can make the most sausages in one minute.

Having picked up on the professional butchers’ techniques, Colin Slessor goes for glory but falls at the first hurdle, making for a hilarious showcase for everyone in the theatre to watch.

Meanwhile Turriff farmer, Alan Gibb is preparing to sell on his beloved cattle.

He’s joined at Thainstone by his daughter Marina and grandchildren Betsy, Pippa and Charles who all watch the heifers – including a pet favourite 44C - going through the ring.

Episode three of The Mart will show on BBC One Scotland on Monday, January 23 at 7.30pm.