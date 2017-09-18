TechFest explores the truth behind a broken heart

Many people question whether you can really die of a broken heart and TechFest 2017 will be exploring the reality behind this mystery with cardiovascular scientist, Dr Dana Dawson.

The phrase ‘love is a drug’ stems from the changes it triggers in the body’s chemistry and hormonal levels.

It is believed that a sudden withdrawal from love, such as a break-up, can result in the same symptoms that an addict experiences when they are forced to quit.

Funded by the British Heart Foundation, Dana and her team at the University of Aberdeen are researching the cause of Tako-tsubo, commonly known as broken heart syndrome, in a determined bid to discover a solution.

The pioneering research has already uncovered that the condition dramatically changes the shape of the heart.

The Can You Really Die of a Broken Heart event will be held at the Fraser Noble building at the University of Aberdeen on Wednesday, September 20, at 7pm.

During the seminar, Dana will discuss and provide answers to the perplexing condition that occurs predominantly in women and is caused by intense emotional or physical stress.

Alies Bartelds, Acting Managing Director of TechFest, said: “This year’s public programme includes a variety of presentations that challenge what we know about the way our bodies work.

“We are excited to welcome Dr Dana Dawson at TechFest 2017 to help us discover the truth behind the phenomenon of broken heart syndrome as she offers us an exclusive insight into her dedicated research.”

The North-east’s annual festival of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), will run from September 11 to September 25.

One of the aims of TechFest 2017, which is supported by joint principal sponsors BP and Shell, is to engage young people in the four main STEM subjects and encourage them to go on to follow a career which utilises these skills by demonstrating that they are both fun and relevant in day to day life.

The closing event on Monday, September 25, Social Engineering – Manipulation for Information, will be presented by Jamie Woodruff, one of the world’s leading authorities on hacking and cyber security.

Jamie has uncovered holes in numerous high-profile operations, including how Kim Kardashian’s website was putting her fans’ data at serious risk.

