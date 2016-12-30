The Doric Suite now available

As part of the Inverurie Jazz Festival in 2015 the Garioch Jazz Club received a grant from Aberdeenshire Arts Council to have music written specifically for the town of Inverurie.

They recruited Jazz pianist and professor of Jazz Music at St Andrews University, Richard Michael.

Using his knowledge of Bothy Ballads and Cornkisters Richard wrote seven tunes using inspiration from traditional tunes and put a Jazz flavour to them.

Local musicians, led by Richard, were recruited to perform the music and produced a CD called The Doric Suite.

The grant allowed Garioch Jazz Club to have 600 Cds for free distribution to not only members of the club but to radio stations, schools, Inverurie retailers and Musicians of all genres.

The CDs are available by writing to Ian Crighton, Garioch Jazz Club, Oatlands, Leschangie, Kemnay AB51 5PP and enclose a SAE large enough to hold a CD.

This offer is only available as long as stocks last.