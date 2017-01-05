The Mart returns for second series

Inverurie’s Thainstone agricultural centre and its superstar staff will return to BBC One Scotland for a second series next week.

However this time the show will delve deeper into the lives of Scotland’s farming communities from Tealing to Thurso and beyond.

The popular BBC series will focus on life at Thainstone

The centre is one of Europe’s largest livestock markets and is also one of the largest co-operatives in Scotland with 5,000 members.

It caters for customers from all walks of life from the hard working farmers who put the meat on our plates to buyers looking for their next truck or tractor.

And as well as the farmers and auctioneers, The Mart series will feature yard staff and everyone else, from catering staff to machinery sales specialists, who help the mart’s day-to-day operation run smoothly.

Among the familiar faces returning in this series is sheep and dairy manager Colin Slessor, who has a new ‘side-kick’ in 21-year-old fledging auctioneer Scott Chapman, who previously worked on the oil rigs before taking up his new career at Thainstone.

Also returning is cattle manager John Angus, and yardman Robbie Cruickshank, and they will be joined onscreen by no-nonsense catering supervisor Linda Fyfe, and auction operations manager Alan Hutcheon. The series opens after a long wet winter, when the sunshine is finally in sight for Scotland’s farmers, not least Willy Millar who farms a few miles outside Dundee with the help of his niece Isla and sheepdog Jack.

With the spring lambing season coming to a close, it’s time for Willy to take his flock to sale at Thainstone but disaster strikes on the morning of the sale when an overnight blizzard threatens Willy’s chances of getting to Thainstone on time.

Meanwhile at their farm in Kildrummy, Charles and Alison Webster prepare for one of their biggest sales of the year where they will be selling their heifers and calves.

The Mart will return to BBC One Scotland on Monday, January 9 at 7.30pm.