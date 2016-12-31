A tale of mischief and magic

Once upon a time, there was a town where children had mysteriously been disappearing, one by one, ever since the arrival of a new, young and beautiful teacher at the lcoal school.

She seemed nice enough, and the children enjoyed her stories, but they especially liked the seeminglessly endless supply of sweets she gave them.

But every fairytale needs some bad, and this teacher is certainly not as sweet as the treats she gives the local children...

But now there are only two children left in the town – brother and sister Hansel and Gretel. They are kept locked up in their house for their own safety following the other children’s disappearences.

However, they miss their friends so they decide to hatch a plan to find out what happened to them.

Like most nights they wait for their parents to fall asleep. But this night is different.

They creep out of the house in the dead of night and travel deep into the enchanted forest to find their friends – and their adventure begins...but will everyone live happily ever after?

Crackling with bright colour and wit, but preying on the darkest of parental fears, Scottish Ballet’s Hansel & Gretel is the perfect alternative to the traditional panto.

Join Scotland’s national dance company for the perfect winter treat as Hansel and Gretel on their fantastic journey through the forest filled with magic and mischief.

The show runs from Wednesday, January 18 until Saturday, January 21 at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

For tickets and performance times, visit www.scottishballet.co.uk