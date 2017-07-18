Tribute act to perform in Inverurie

Scotland's tribute to Fleetwood Mac bring a night of hits to Inverurie.

McFleetwood are set return to Aberdeenshire this week; playing a catalogue of classic hits including Go Your Own Way, Dreams, You Make Lovin' Fun, Gypsy, The Chain, Little Lies, Don't Stop and more at Candles at The Legion on Friday, July 21.

Eve McAuley as Stevie Nicks

After forming in 2015 the band who are; Eve McAuley, Leith McDill, Nicola Carmichael, Jade McAleney, Alan Stewart and Marc McKechnie quickly caused a stir on the tribute scene, playing all over Scotland to often sell out audiences.

Recent sell out shows have included Hard Rock Cafe (Glasgow) The Albany Theatre (Greenock) Alloa Town Hall, Café Drummond (Aberdeen) Stonehaven Town Hall & The Voodoo Rooms (Edinburgh).

Eve, who performs as Stevie Nicks said ”We are looking forward to coming back to Aberdeenshire. It will be our first visit to Inverurie, we are excited to play to a new audience.”

Following the show at Candles, McFleetwood will then play Newmacher Feel Good Festival on Saturday, July 22 sharing the bill with some of the country's top tribute bands.

Support on the night comes from David Scott.

Doors open at 7:30pm

Early bird tickets £12 + booking fee available from www.tickettailor.com or £15 thereafter available on the door.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/mcfleetwoodofficial