'Trump' to make guest appearance at Aberdeen gig

Scots comedian and Capital FM Breakfast host, Des Clarke, is set to reprise his role as Donald Trump during the Aberdeen leg of Alex Salmond…Unleashed.

Mr Clarke first appeared orange-clad and blonde-wigged at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival where his impression of the President brought the house down in Mr Salmond’s sell-out run at the Assembly Rooms.

Now that the show is on the road around Scotland Des has managed to make room in his suitcase for his fake tan, faux-blonde extensions, baseball cap and extra-long red tie.

Des, along with Janey Godley and The Carloways, will be performing at both shows at Aberdeen’s newly refurbished Tivoli Theatre, and with tickets selling fast the cast are advising Aberdonians to get their tickets quick to avoid disappointment. Each show also features singing legend Sheena Wellington and a surprise guest star.

Commenting, Mr Salmond said: “Des was absolutely tremendous at the Fringe this year and I am delighted that he’ll be back on the boards with me and my other guests.

"It’s sure to be another top performance especially since he has vowed to ‘MAKE ABERDEEN GREAT AGAIN’”

Des Clarke added: "Slipping into character as Donald Trump was surprisingly good fun and the banter with Alex was electric. It allowed me to be outrageously crass and offensive...much like the President himself!

“So, to everyone coming to Aberdeen, you can look forward to a great night of entertainment. Where you'll see Mr Salmond roast Trump and The Donald smoke Salmond. This is not fake news!"

Tickets for the Tivoli shows are still available from: alexsalmond.scot/unleashedtour