Workshop at Garden

A full day herbal workshop focused on ‘Stress and the Nervous System’ will be held at Pitmedden Garden this weekend.

As well as the workshop, there will be a walk with a herbalist.

A light herbal-themed lunch and all materials will also be included.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, July 22 at 10am and is expected to run until 4pm.

Tickets are £45.50 each and booking is essential.

Tickets are available onli ne at www.nts.org.uk or in the shop.

For further information please call 01651 842352 or visit the National Trust for Scotland website.

All are welcome to come along and join this facinating event.

Pitmedden Garden is also home to the Museum of Farming Life and woodland walks.